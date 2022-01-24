Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $460.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

