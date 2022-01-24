Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $395.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $615.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

