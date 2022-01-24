Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

