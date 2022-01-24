Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00117343 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

