New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

