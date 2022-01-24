New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

KNSA opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

