New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $262,000 Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

