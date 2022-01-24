New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $267,000 Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.51 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

