New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.