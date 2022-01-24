New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,727 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

