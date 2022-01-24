New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CalAmp by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 255.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.43 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.