New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

