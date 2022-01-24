Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,530 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Newmark Group worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

