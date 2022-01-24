NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.26

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 73975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

