NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$52.05 during midday trading on Friday. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03. NEXT has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

