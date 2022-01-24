NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $5.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $17.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

