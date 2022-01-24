NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

