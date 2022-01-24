NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and The Competition Critical Survey

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NextSource Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -5.28 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 14.78

NextSource Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 812 3569 3862 112 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.92%. Given NextSource Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NextSource Materials peers beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.