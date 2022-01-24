NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

