Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Acquired by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 10.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

