Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

