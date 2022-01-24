Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.33 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

