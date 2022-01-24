Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $107,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

