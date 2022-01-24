Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

