Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 229 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lear by 116,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lear by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,338,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $170.58 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

