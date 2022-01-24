Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

