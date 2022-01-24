Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

