Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $276.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average is $269.91. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

