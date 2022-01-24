Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $31.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,222,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 214,750 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 206,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 170,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

