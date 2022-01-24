nOS (NOS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

