NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

TSE:NG opened at C$8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of C$7.86 and a one year high of C$12.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$280,511.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,486 shares in the company, valued at C$62,584.71. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total value of C$147,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 784,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock worth $3,297,795.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

