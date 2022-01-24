Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.55 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

