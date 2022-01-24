Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.