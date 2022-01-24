Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Insider Sells £156,510 in Stock

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £156,510 ($213,548.92).

NUM stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.45) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.11. The firm has a market cap of £372.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. Numis Co. Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 316.44 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.86 ($5.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Numis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.