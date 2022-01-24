NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE NS opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.