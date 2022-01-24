Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1155059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

