NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 5.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

