O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 5,387 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

