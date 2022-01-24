O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 5,857 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

