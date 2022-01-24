O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 6,004 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.