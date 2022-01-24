O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $206.91 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.