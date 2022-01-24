O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 167.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at $407,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

