O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 242.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,860 shares of company stock worth $7,654,232. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

