O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $113.35 on Monday. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.