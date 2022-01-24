O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of ALRM opened at $73.06 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.