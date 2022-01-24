O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

