O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of OIIM opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.