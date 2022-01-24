Oddz Trading Down 34.6% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $919,299.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

