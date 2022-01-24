Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

