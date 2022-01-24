ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $81.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

OGS opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $121,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

